    Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6014/07
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    • All-around Clean All-around Clean All-around Clean
      Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6014/07
      All-around Clean

      Replacement brush head for Sonicare electric toothbrush, with larger surface area and contoured bristles that thoroughly cleans and massages teeth and gums.

      Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      All-around Clean

      Replacement brush head for Sonicare electric toothbrush, with larger surface area and contoured bristles that thoroughly cleans and massages teeth and gums.

      ProResults

      ProResults

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      All-around Clean

      Sonicare electric toothbrush head

      • 4-pack

      Snap-on brush head

      Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.

      Brush head design maximises sonic motion

      Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when these Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

      Contoured bristles fit the natural shape of your teeth

      These Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush bristles are trimmed in a contoured pattern to fit the natural shape of teeth. The peaks and valleys along the length of the brush head are ergonomically designed to follow teeth topography and fit between teeth so you're less likely to miss places when you brush.

      Angled, radial-trimmed bristles expand the area covered

      The curved surface area created by angled, radial-trimmed bristles helps maintain contact with the surfaces of the teeth and gums as the brush head pivots, covering a larger surface area without increasing the size of the brush head.

      Removes up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush*

      *Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions brush head packaging
        21.6 (H) x 8.4 (W) x 2.2 (D)  cm
        Weight brush head packaging
        0.07  kg

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
        Replacement
        Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

      • Features

        ProResults brush head
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        White
        Material brush head
        BPA-Free

      • Items Included

        ProResults brush head
        4  pcs
        Hygienic travel cap
        4  pcs

      • Ease of use

        Suitable for these models
        • FlexCare+
        • FlexCare
        • HealthyWhite
        • HydroClean
        • EasyClean
        • DiamondClean
        Brush head system
        Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene

