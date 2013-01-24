Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To power your shaver
This power cord allows you to power your shaving device from the mains current.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To power your shaver
This power cord allows you to power your shaving device from the mains current.
To power your shaver
This power cord allows you to power your shaving device from the mains current.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To power your shaver
This power cord allows you to power your shaving device from the mains current.
Power cord
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part